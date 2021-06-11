Moss Point Municipal Court employs ‘no bond’ policy on violent crimes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big change happened in Moss Point Municipal court. Due to the city being faced with multiple random drive-by shootings, the system is now taking a hard stand: Violent crime means no bond.

City prosecutor Ashlee Cole Hudson has had enough.

“We want this to be a safe place,” she said. “We have some of the most beautiful waterfront on the Coast. And the fact that these citizens are walking around not sure if they are going to be a victim of a crime just because they stopped to get gas, that’s egregious. That can’t continue.”

So now, the city court is drawing a line.

“If you shoot in to a crowd, if you shoot at a gas station, if you shoot where there are a large group of people doing day to day things, you’re not going to get a bond,” Hudson said. “I don’t care if you didn’t hit anyone, that you were lucky in that no one is injured.”

Oddly, bonds have been set in the past for such crimes and for Hudson, that was a problem.

“You just have this concern of what the repercussions are going to be should that person get out,” she said. “I have seen that.”

She and Police Chief Brandon Ashley say this could make a difference.

“I feel it’s a step in the right direction,” Ashley said. “Because numerous times we deal with the same repeat offenders. And if you get out the same day that you commit a violent crime, usually, you re-offend and we deal with you in the next few days or week.”

Ashley added it won’t be easy to slow down the violence because criminals have felt emboldened.

“They feel like the community may not cooperate with police or may not tell or be a witness or be involved,” he added. “Because most people are of the mentality that, ‘If it didn’t happen to me, I don’t want to get involved.’ "

And Hudson added, the current culture of managing disagreements makes things even worse.

“It’s not like when other generations were teenagers,” she said. “Maybe you’d have a fist-fight, maybe you might have cross words, maybe you would get in trouble in school for trying to fuss with the other kid. They will just shoot here.”

The “no bond” policy has been in practice for about two months and prosecutor Hudson said it likely won’t ever change.

Although the city court will deny bonds, defendants can seek a reversal in a higher court.

