WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi still only state without an equal law on the books

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women are making less than men no matter their education level. And the wage gap is wider in Mississippi than any other state.

A federal law is on the books, but advocates say it’s been weakened since it was signed into law 58 years ago.

Congress considered the Paycheck Fairness Act recently that would’ve added protections like preventing employers from requesting salary history.

Willie Jones’ companies Dependable Source Corp. Workforce Development Center and DSC Training Academy are trying to help women buck the trends.

“We place men and women in trucking, construction and IT,” said Jones, who is President and CEO. “Do you know what all three of those have in common... is that there’s no glass ceiling. Women get paid the same as men get paid in those industries.”

Still, Mississippi is the only state without an equal pay law on the books. And Mississippi women are making on average about 75 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts. Advocates like Cassandra Welchlin thinks lawmakers need to realize it’s more than just a “women’s issue.”

“We continue to say we are a workforce business friendly place,” noted Welchlin. “Well, that means looking at who’s in the workforce and there are a lot of women.”

Welchlin believes a state law should protect against both gender and race wage gaps because Black women in the state make 56 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts.

“That’s $21,000 a year that could go towards childcare, utilities and groceries,” she added.

The Mississippi Women’s Foundation echoes that the wage gap has a domino effect.

“If we were to just close the pay gap between women and men in similar occupations we would actually be able to cut poverty in Mississippi by half,” said Mississippi Women’s Foundation Executive Director Tracy DeVries.

An equal pay hearing is being scheduled for the fall at the State Capitol and Jones hopes lawmakers will gain needed perspective as the push for change continues into the next legislative session.

“More women owned businesses need to speak up about this law,” Jones noted. “Not only women owned businesses but businesses as a whole. I’d like to hear from businesses that say here’s what we’re doing on this issue.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Another arrest was made in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two people dead...
Third person arrested in-connection with fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
194 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Mississippi on Friday
6-11-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
Gulf system could form next week
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Could a system form in the Gulf next week?
TROPICS: 6-11-2021 Gulf system may form next week
Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking to hire 3,000 new employees