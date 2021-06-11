WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi Attorney General fighting back against rising insulin prices

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is taking on insulin manufacturers over what she calls a pricing scheme.

She filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the reason behind the increase in insulin costs is a fraudulent conspiracy between the manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers. It states that scheme has left diabetics overcharged for wrongly inflated medications they need to survive.

It’s personal to Fitch. Her daughter’s a diabetic and she’s seen the rising insulin costs first hand.

“They’re making record profits at the expense of diabetics and Mississippi taxpayers,” said Fitch.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi hears many of those stories.

“A financial barrier to your good health and overall quality of life... that’s horrible,” said Irena McClain, Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi Associate Director.

While there are sometimes coupons available, they say there are little options to drive down the rising costs.

“We assist as much as we can with donations of insulin that we’ve had donated to us and have gotten information from the patients that have donated it... they’ve switched to a different insulin or gone to a pump,” added McClain.

Kim Kuhn’s daughter Emerson was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 8.

“If she doesn’t get her insulin, then she dies,” stated Kuhn. “The more that it increases, the more you have to budget for it. And then we have to take some things out of our life. Her health is our priority and keeping her alive is our number one job.”

Kuhn notes that insulin alone doesn’t begin to cover it all.

“Just for her pump, which is what she wears to distribute the insulin through her body, [...] is $800 a month and that’s with insurance,” she said.

All the meds and supplies combined are $1,500 dollars a month. Amy Langley has seen the extremes.

“There have been times... when me and my husband first got together, he was rationing insulin at times,” Langley noted.

Now, her husband and two sons are all on insulin for Type 1 diabetes. So, those insulin costs are multiplied.

“Honestly, some months we’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Langley said. “Or my husband or myself are trying to pull extra jobs to bring extra income in. But it can be very hard.”

Those are, of course, only some of the stories... because Mississippi has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the United States with 13.6% of its population, over 400,000 people, living with diabetes.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Another arrest was made in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two people dead...
Third person arrested in-connection with fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
194 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Mississippi on Friday
6-11-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
Gulf system could form next week
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Could a system form in the Gulf next week?
TROPICS: 6-11-2021 Gulf system may form next week
Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe...
Ingalls Shipbuilding looking to hire 3,000 new employees