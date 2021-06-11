Gulfport man says he was on spice when he tried to rob, shoot victim

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will serve the next 10 years in prison after admitting to shooting at a suspect he was trying to rob at an ATM.

Jayveon L. Palmore, 20, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty this week to armed robbery.

Palmore was convicted of trying to rob someone on Oct. 31, 2019, at an ATM on Courthouse Road. The victim was at the ATM when they said Palmore walked out from behind a bush and pointed a gun at them. As the victim quickly drove off, Palmore fired two shots towards the vehicle, hitting the windshield and driver’s side.

After describing the suspect to police, investigators pulled surveillance video from the bank.

“While searching the surrounding area the next morning, the Gulfport Police noticed a broken window in a building less than a block from the bank,” said Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson, who prosecuted the case. “A Gulfport K-9 unit was sent into the building and ultimately located the defendant inside the building hiding in a storage closet. Officers also located clothing matching the description given by the victim and a handgun near where Palmore was hiding,”

During the sentencing hearing, the victim thanked Gulfport Police Department for finding and arresting Palmore so quickly, explaining how the crime has left its mark.

Palmore apologized to the victim, telling the court that he did not remember anything that happened that night because he had been under the influence of spice.

While acknowledging the defendant’s remorse and lack of prior criminal history, Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller informed the defendant that his dangerous conduct cannot be overlooked.

Palmore was sentenced to 20 years, suspended for 10 years and left to serve 10 years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Palmore was also placed on five years of post-release supervision upon his release from prison.

“We commend the Gulfport Police Department and their work in locating and apprehending this defendant,” said District Attorney Parker. “The sentence handed down by the court holds the defendant accountable for his actions and assists in providing closure to the victim of this crime.”

