Gulf system could form next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the possibility for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical system has a low chance to form in the Gulf by next week, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday morning.

“It’s too early to tell if this will actually bring any direct impacts to South Mississippi’s weather,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday morning. “Some computer model scenarios show a tropical system making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast as far west as Galveston Texas or as far east as Galliano Louisiana around Friday June 18 and Saturday June 19.”

“For now, our 10-Day forecast does show a chance for rain during that timeframe but it’s too early to tell what other impacts if any there will be for our local area,” said Williams.

Stay tuned as we monitor the latest developments and learn more in the coming days. Hurricane season will reach its annual peak in September.

6-11-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update (WLOX)

