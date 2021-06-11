Felon tried to hide gun behind gazebo, but police found empty shell

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - A man is sentenced to eight years with no chance of early release after an altercation in Gulfport last year got out of hand.

Quentin M. Winters, Sr., 33, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty this week to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Gulfport Police Department was called to Leggett Circle for a domestic disturbance on June 11, 2020. The caller told police that Winters had discharged a firearm and threatened to shoot them. The caller was in the middle of an altercation with Winters when officers arrived on the scene.

“When Winters noticed Gulfport Police on the scene, he attempted to hide a handgun behind a gazebo and then continued the altercation with the complainant,” said Assistant District Attorney Jasmine Magee, who prosecuted the case. “Gulfport Police ended the altercation and recovered Winters’ handgun, along with a shell casing,in the gazebo.”

Winters was prosecuted as a habitual offender because he had multiple prior felony convictions, including simple assault on a police officer, aggravated assault, robbery and taking away a motor vehicle.

Winters is sentenced to serve eight years day-for-day as a habitual offender in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Because he is a previously convicted felon, he is not eligible for early release and must serve the whole eight-year sentence. Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller also ordered Winters’s sentence to run consecutively.

“Our office will continue to prosecute habitual offenders who consistently violate the laws of our State. This defendant had four prior felonies that included two violent crimes,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “Having this criminal history, the defendant engaged in a domestic altercation where he not only possessed a firearm but discharged the firearm and threatened to use it against the complainant. The eight-year sentence handed down by the Court was appropriate in this case.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.