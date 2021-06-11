WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Donuts lure black bear into trap after wandering into Downtown Natchez

A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar,...
A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)(Mukhtar Khan | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say doughnuts from a local store were the key to a sweet plan to capture a large black bear that had been spotted wandering near downtown Natchez. They say he couldn’t resist them.

The Natchez Democrat reports that officers used doughnuts from The Donut Shop to lure the bear into a barrel-shaped trap for his breakfast on Thursday.

Karren Holland Ewing of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says wildlife officers whisked the bear out of town quickly before people came out for their morning walks Thursday and potentially agitated the trapped bear.

He was being relocated to a wooded area.

Most Read

These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Another arrest was made in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two people dead...
Third person arrested in-connection with fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Quentin Winters Sr. pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Felon tried to hide gun behind gazebo, police found empty shell
Javeon Palmore was convicted of armed robbery in the 2019 crime.
Gulfport man says he was on spice when he tried to rob, shoot victim
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March
Storms possible Saturday evening
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast