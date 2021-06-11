Donuts lure black bear into trap after wandering into Downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say doughnuts from a local store were the key to a sweet plan to capture a large black bear that had been spotted wandering near downtown Natchez. They say he couldn’t resist them.

The Natchez Democrat reports that officers used doughnuts from The Donut Shop to lure the bear into a barrel-shaped trap for his breakfast on Thursday.

Karren Holland Ewing of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says wildlife officers whisked the bear out of town quickly before people came out for their morning walks Thursday and potentially agitated the trapped bear.

He was being relocated to a wooded area.