WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Canton teacher retires after nearly 5 decades in education

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, a Canton High School teacher retired after 47 years in education.

Mrs. Barbara Brown, the high school’s popular economic and government teacher, started her career teaching at Canton High back in 1974.

Brown said she was influence by her then history and government teacher, Mr. Huey Porter, to come back after graduating college to teach in her hometown of Canton because he saw a spark of passion in her for educating youth.

Brown said since then, she has impacted generations of students and hopes that those who are coming behind her will prepare future students for the real world.

“For those students that are coming, if I was here and to come back to speak with them, I will tell them that they need to prepare for the real world,” Brown said. “And they need to take school seriously. Education is the road to success. In order for you to be successful, you have to be an educated person. So, therefore, I say they need to be prepared for the real world.”

Brown said that now that she is officially retired, she is looking forward to a big vacation!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Another arrest was made in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two people dead...
Third person arrested in-connection with fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Quentin Winters Sr. pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Felon tried to hide gun behind gazebo, but police found empty shell
Javeon Palmore was convicted of armed robbery in the 2019 crime.
Gulfport man says he was on spice when he tried to rob, shoot victim
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March
A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar,...
Donuts lure black bear into trap after wandering into Downtown Natchez
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, a man gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S...
Family members of Alton Sterling accepted $4.5M settlement, according to court documents