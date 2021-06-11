Biloxi Police Chief responds to 20+ hour standoff

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s Police Chief is standing by his department’s procedures following an almost 24 hour standoff this week that ended with a man taking his own life Thursday afternoon.

During multiple times on Wednesday night and much of the day on Thursday, more than 60 law enforcement personnel were in the area surrounding the home where John Anthony Little was inside and considered armed and dangerous.

According to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller, his officers worked to keep communication open with Little, but when they didn’t hear from him for more than two hours the decision was made to go into the home.

“We finally made entry and we did that by knocking a window out and going through the window,” said Miller. “It was at that point that we found him in the house with an apparent gunshot wound that took his life.”

During the nearly 24 hour standoff, Little was by himself at his mother’s home. Miller said he had a gun and shot it several times.

Little was accused of shooting a man at a Biloxi apartment complex before kidnapping a woman, and forcing her to drive him to the area around Rodenberg Avenue. He then made his way with a gun into the home on Strangi Avenue.

These screengrabs were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to his Facebook page late Thursday morning. The video has been deleted but WLOX was able to obtain these screenshots before it was taken down. (Facebook)

“He would fire randomly up in the air or towards the ground,” said Miller. “I can’t say he was ever firing at us, there was one instance where he fired several rounds in the direction of officers.”

Despite those shots being fired, Miller said with a wide buffer between Little and his officers, they made the correct call in not returning fire. A preliminary investigation shows not a single shot was fired by officers during the long standoff.

“If the situation had been face-to-face and he had been firing a gun in their vicinity any reasonable person would assume he was going to shoot you and probably would have shot him,” said Miller. “Being inside the residence and shooting out I think the officers felt somewhat secure especially since they knew they could take cover.”

A large crowd gathered in the neighborhood and watched the events unfold and while they were saddened to hear Little had died, Miller thinks they were understanding.

“Most of the folks out there watching, most of them realize we did everything humanly possible to keep this man alive,” said Miller. “I honestly believe that.”

