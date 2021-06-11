WLOX Careers
Biloxi funeral home honors veterans with donated flag program

The Infinity Funeral Home launched a new program where people can donate worn flags that will...
The Infinity Funeral Home launched a new program where people can donate worn flags that will be used in the cremation and burial services for United States veterans.(WLOX)
By Allen Brewer
Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you have an old American flag that needs to be retired? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck because a Biloxi funeral home has a solution that will help veterans and their families.

The Infinity Funeral Home launched a new program where people can donate worn flags. Those flags will be used in the cremation and burial services for United States veterans. This program complies with the U.S. Flag Code and acts as a way to honor both the flag and the individual.

“It is a lasting sentiment of the community’s support,” said Infinity Funeral Home Vice President Lasha August about the program.

The donated flags will be draped over veterans inside the traditionally closed portion of the casket during visitation, and it will also be buried in the casket. The flags will also be draped over those who wish to be cremated.

In addition, one star from the flag will be taken before burial or cremation and presented to the family as a keepsake. However, this does not include the three-fold flag presented to the next-of-kin by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bishop Rick August, the owner and president of Infinity Funeral Home and Lasha’s father, is a veteran who served in United States Air Force. Lasha said her family moved to the Gulf around 40 years ago when Rick was stationed at Keesler Air Base. As the daughter of a service person, she said it’s important to offer this program throughout the year.

“We believe veterans should be honored every day because they don’t get a day off,” said Lasha. “We are honored just to be able to serve them.”

As of Friday, June 11, Infinity has collected over 15 flags, and they hope to receive more flags around Flag Day on Monday, June 14.

The funeral home is open for flag donations Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Citizens can call (228) 436-6722 for more information.

