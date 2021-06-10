Thursday’s Forecast

It’s another hot and humid day. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Heat index will be in the 90s. Rain chance is lower than yesterday. But, it’s not zero percent. So, a few isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out at times today and tonight. Similar weather will continue tomorrow. Perhaps a slightly higher rain chance on Saturday. Then, Sunday through next Wednesday will feature a few hit-or-miss showers with plenty of late-Spring heat. Meanwhile the tropics have quieted in the Caribbean while the Gulf and Atlantic remain quiet. And there are no new systems expected to form over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early this morning. Hurricane season will reach its annual peak in September.