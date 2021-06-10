Reed Trimble named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss freshman Reed Trimble (Brandon, Miss.) earned a spot in the outfield on the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America squad released Wednesday morning.

Trimble finished his first full season with the Golden Eagles by holding the team lead with Gabe Montenegro in batting average at .345. The team highs continued in home runs (17) and RBI (72) as well as stolen bases (12 of 14 attempts).

The centerfielder added 14 doubles and two triples while posting a .414 on-base percentage and a team-high .638 slugging percentage as he played in 59 of the team’s 61 contests.

The first-team All-Conference USA selection also garnered NCAA Oxford Regional all-tournament team honors by posting a .560 (14x25) average with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI as the Golden Eagles reached the championship game.

Trimble homered twice in that final game in the Oxford Regional for his third two-homer game of the season to become the first Golden Eagle freshman to lead Southern Miss in round-trippers since Matt Wallner hit 19 in 2017.

Some of Trimble’s highlights included a walk-off, 11th-ininng grand slam over Louisiana-Lafayette back in March, a season-high seven RBI at Florida Atlantic in May and a five-hit contest in a 21-0 NCAA victory over SEMO.

Trimble finished his year with a 12-game hitting streak, posting a .475 batting average (28x59) with four doubles, seven homers and 27 RBI over that stretch.

The Golden Eagles now sport 21 players to earn this honor since 1992.