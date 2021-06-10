WLOX Careers
Pediatricians update COVID guidelines for kids in sports

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance for children returning to sports this summer.

According to the group, everyone eligible, ages 12 and up, should get vaccinated.

For unvaccinated kids, pediatricians recommend masks for indoor activities.

Outdoors, unvaccinated athletes should wear masks on the sidelines and when there is sustained contact of 3 feet or less.

Children and teenagers who haven’t been active during the pandemic should make a gradual return to sports, the doctors say.

Pediatricians recommend they start at a quarter of their usual intensity and slowly increase it every week to get up to speed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

