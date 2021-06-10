WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There may soon be a second COVID-19 vaccine option for adolescents.

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children 12-17.

Last month, the company reported the results of a trial for the age group.

It showed none of the 3,700 kids who received the vaccine contracted the virus, starting 14 days after their second dose.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the same age group last month.

Moderna’s vaccine is like Pfizer’s. Both use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to build immunity to the virus. Their efficacy rates are nearly identical.

Many experts consider vaccinating younger people as soon as possible important to fighting coronavirus as schools prepare for in-person learning in the fall.

Moderna has also asked regulators in Canada and Europe to approve its vaccine for the 12-17 age bracket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle
Division Street between Lee Street and Strangi Avenue is closed to traffic as Biloxi Police...
Standoff with Biloxi shooting suspect continues after more than 12 hours
Dominick Deewin Grindle, left, and Kendall Lashun Jackson have been arrested on charges of...
Both suspects in custody in D’Iberville shooting
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a visit to a small French town on...
French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
194 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Mississippi on Thursday
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US officials extend expiration dates on J&J vaccine doses
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S....
Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting
Video from inside a MTA bus shows the chaotic scene when a driver appears to lose control and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus driver loses control, crashes into building in NY