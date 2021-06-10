WLOX Careers
Man accused of killing Deputy James Blair pleads not guilty

(Kerri Reynolds)
By Therese Apel
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of killing a Simpson County deputy a year ago pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges in court in Bay Springs on Thursday.

Joaquin Blackwell, 22, is accused of overpowering Deputy James Blair and killing him with his service weapon on June 12, 2020.

Blair had been transporting Blackwell from a mental evaluation when the incident occurred.

Blackwell then led police on an overnight manhunt before being arrested. He ultimately was found hiding not far from where he escaped.

Pending a mental evaluation, Blackwell faces trial on September 28, 2021. He will be held until then without bond.

