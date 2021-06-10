Coast dancers teach youth how to follow dreams

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - For Daniel Therrien, life can sometimes be stranger and more beautiful than any film. If it were a film, however, it would be an uplifting one about a boy who started out performing in South Mississippi and made it all the way to the Hollywood theatrical world.

“I was born and raised here in Biloxi,” said Daniel. ’'I went to the St. Martin School System, but I was always a dancer. Dancing fascinated me from an early age.”

He started out dancing at the age of 18 to earn income. One fateful encounter at a dance competition at the Gulf Coast Coliseum pushed him to the next level

“They stopped the music immediately and said, ‘We want this guy right here,’” said Daniel. “That is what we want, raw street talent. You got the job.”

Daniel’s unique style also caught the attention of the Gulf Coast School of Performing Art owner Eliane Kulick.

“I just had never seen anyone with such charisma,” said Kulick. “He had never had any formal training before.”

Daniel was able to improve his skills with the help of Kulick’s training at the GCSPA. He later traveled to Las Vegas and toured countless theatrical shows.

He also toured in Germany and Japan, where he met his equally talented wife, Minori, who grew up in Japan and also had a strong desire to be artistic with her life.

“I didn’t even want to go to college,” said Minori. “It was too much for me. I want to explore myself with art.”

The couple traveled and performed together in shows such as Cats and West Side Story.

After a time in the spotlight, Daniel is now on the other side of the fence ready to help others. He and his wife are in D’Iberville teaching young people at the GCSPA. With so much experience, they can teach from a personal and inspirational place.

