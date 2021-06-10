WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Billfish Boat Parade: a reminder of the tournament’s importance to South Mississippi

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of south Mississippi’s biggest fishing tournaments has officially begun. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bill Fish Classic’s ceremonial send-off drew hundreds to the water’s edge. Some lined the docks, some grabbed a bite at McElroy’s Harbor House to enjoy the view and a few even lined the Hard Rock parking garage to check out the beautiful boats rolling through the Biloxi Channel.

Whether it was wishing luck to the anglers, headed out to open water or pointing out extravagant vessels to their loved ones, everyone was smiling as well over 100 boats exited the Point Cadet Harbor.

“You can’t see this in Central Mississippi, or North Mississippi,” said coast resident Milady Howard. “This is what is great about the Gulf Coast.”

Some sought a birds-eye view of the spectacle with helicopters flying just above the yachts. Other viewers were just amazed at the sheer amount of money that was cruising by.

“Half a billion just for the boats, just for the boats,” said coast resident and long-time tournament volunteer Don Marie. “That is not counting the equipment and everything else that goes with it. So, Biloxi has big money here this weekend.”

The long-time tourney volunteer believes the Billfish Classic has a huge impact on our economy.

“It is huge,” said Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard. “It is huge, it is as big as Cruisin’ the Coast.”

Leonard went on to explain that the tourney not only brings revenue to local businesses but also encourages state support.

“The governor gave us $3 million last year that we are dumping into Point Cadet Marina between now and next tournament to upgrade the slips,” said Leonard.

The larger, newer vessels require more electricity and space. The upgrades will allow the tournament to continue to grow, but organizer Bobby Carter believes it is the tourney’s loyal participants that make the tourney special.

“For two years we weren’t able to do it with COVID and storms, things like that,” said Carter. “But the love these people have for coming here to Biloxi to support us is phenomenal.”

Weigh-ins are open to the public on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Awards will be handed out Sunday, with close to $2 million in prize money up for grabs.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
Dominick Deewin Grindle, left, and Kendall Lashun Jackson have been arrested on charges of...
Both suspects in custody in D’Iberville shooting
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

Latest News

Vaccination rates in Mississippi remain low, as hesitancy toward the shot stays high. Coastal...
Two South Mississippi organizations team up to help combat vaccine hesitancy
Those heading out to the Shuckers game Thursday night could be coming home with a new job....
LIVE REPORT: Harrah's Casino holds job fair at Biloxi Shuckers game
Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe...
LIVE REPORT: Ingalls Shipbuilding hiring event draws hundreds
“I think talking to operators, we feel like the momentum is continuing to go forward,” Allen...
Gaming commission executive director gives high marks for Coast casino industry