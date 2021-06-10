WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Barge sinks in North Miss.; Flooding concerns raises

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A barge broke loose and sunk in North Mississippi on Thursday morning.

It happened on the Tenn-Tom Waterway and hit Stennis Lock and Dam in Columbus, WCBI reports.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells WCBI the sunken barge is now restricting waterflow through the dam.

Because of this, areas north of the dam need to prepare for flooding.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle
Dominick Deewin Grindle, left, and Kendall Lashun Jackson have been arrested on charges of...
Both suspects in custody in D’Iberville shooting
Division Street between Lee Street and Strangi Avenue is closed to traffic as Biloxi Police...
Standoff with Biloxi shooting suspect continues after more than 12 hours
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Latest News

In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Not too bad down here on the coast. Meanwhile, rainy & stormy with flash flooding in north MS....
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
On Wednesday, crews spent the day making final preparations from the Mississippi Gulf Coast...
Billfish Classic reels in fishermen from across the country with big fish, bigger prizes
Division Street between Lee Street and Strangi Avenue is closed to traffic as Biloxi Police...
Standoff with Biloxi shooting suspect continues after more than 12 hours