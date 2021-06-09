WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hot and humid with pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible. There will be some rain-free hours too. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Lower rain chances tomorrow and Friday. Meanwhile in the tropics, there is a low chance for tropical development in the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early this morning. There are currently zero credible or direct tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season will officially end in November.

