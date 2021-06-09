Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people have been arrested and are now charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that left two people dead last week. However, police say they are still looking for the second vehicle that was involved in the deadly crash.

Taylor Marie Habina, 25, was arrested Wednesday. Police say she was driving the newer model Dodge Ram 1500 that authorities released photos of last week. The day after her arrest, 46-year-old Jason Christopher Smith was also arrested in connection to the crime. Gulfport Police say Smith was a passenger in the truck that Habina was driving.

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a vehicle struck the motorcycle they were riding then drove off. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

It was just after 1 a.m. on May 29, 2021, when the motorcycle was hit near Lorraine Road and Intraplex Highway, said police. When officers arrived, police say they found 43-year-old Jason Stone of Perkinston and 42-year-old Cassie Bowman of Biloxi dead in the northbound lane of Lorraine Road.

The motorcycle the pair were on was located further north in the roadway, leading investigators to determine that the victims were dragged after being hit.

Gulfport Police are still asking for the public’s help to locate a dark-colored SUV. It’s possible that it has recent front end damage to it, said authorities. Photos of the SUV are dark and grainy but police say the vehicle appears to have dark-colored rims.

Gulfport Police are asking for the public's help to locate this dark-colored SUV that is wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred May 29, 2021. (Gulfport Police)

Habina is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. Her bond was set at $75,000. Smith was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $100,000. Both suspects were taken to Harrison County Jail to be booked.

Anyone who has information about the SUV or the accident that could help authorities is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

