Singing River Health to host Safeheart screenings on June 10

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Citizens 55 years or older have the chance to get their tickers checked this week.

Singing River Health System is hosting Safeheart health screenings Thursday, June 10 from 1:30-4:30pm. The screenings can help identify and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, like heart attack, stroke and aneurysm.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of death in Mississippians. Over one-third of all deaths in the state are caused by heart-related illnesses. Mississippi also remains the highest in the nation in cardiovascular disease mortalities.

Safeheart is providing two types of ultrasound screenings that can identify stroke-causing plaque buildup in the neck and life-threatening enlargement in the main blood vessel in the torso.

The screenings will be hosted at Singing River Health suite of medical offices, located at 3603 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs, which is just east of the hospital.

The screenings cost $75 with cash or check and $78 with a visa or Master Card. Participants are asked to register to make an appointment by emailing safehearthealthscreens@yahoo.com or texting 228-547-2251 for an available time.

