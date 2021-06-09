WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Garland Morgan Jr., 55(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport contractor is facing charges after reportedly scamming his victim out of more than $30,000.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Garland Morgan Jr., 55, was charged Tuesday, June 8 after turning himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center. Back in January, officials say the victim hired Morgan to upgrade and repair her property in Keithville. After charging the victim $31,891.04, Morgan reportedly stopped coming to work and left the job unfinished.

The victim filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office in May. Subsequently, an investigation revealed Morgan’s contractor license expired several years ago.

Morgan is charged with home improvement fraud.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
2021 election coverage from WLOX
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
2021 election coverage from WLOX
South Mississippi voters cast ballots for municipal elections

Latest News

The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new...
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Last week, there were only a few least tern nests on the beach in Pass Christian. Now, there...
Least tern nests face storm danger again in 2021
Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle