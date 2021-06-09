Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport contractor is facing charges after reportedly scamming his victim out of more than $30,000.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Garland Morgan Jr., 55, was charged Tuesday, June 8 after turning himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center. Back in January, officials say the victim hired Morgan to upgrade and repair her property in Keithville. After charging the victim $31,891.04, Morgan reportedly stopped coming to work and left the job unfinished.

The victim filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office in May. Subsequently, an investigation revealed Morgan’s contractor license expired several years ago.

Morgan is charged with home improvement fraud.

