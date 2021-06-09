WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New information emerges in possible retaliation killing of college grad

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shortly after 23-year-old Jertia Evans was shot and killed early Saturday morning, investigators with the Jackson Police Department said the killing could have been retaliatory in nature, the response to a robbery that took place last week involving a juvenile.

Evans’ sister, Ebbonie Winfield, said the recent Mississippi State graduate was at her grandmother’s house on Barbara Ann Drive when someone drove by and fired multiple times at the house.

“I was praying, please don’t let my sister be dead. Please don’t let my sister be dead,” Winfield said. “And when they got there, they told me she didn’t make it. She didn’t deserve that. She didn’t.”

Evans was killed in the incident shortly after it took place.

Winfield said one of Evans’ cousins was behind the robbery that police say triggered the shooting, and told 3 On Your Side Evans and her cousin have the same grandmother, leaving open the possibility that the home was targeted by those retaliating against the cousin.

“She was a beautiful soul. She touched a lot of people,” Winfield said. “She had just graduated from Mississippi State. So there was a milestone in her life that she had accomplished so many dreams. So many goals. And her life was taken way too soon. Twenty-three years young.”

Winfield said Evans wanted to open a salon and even had a business plan already developed.

“She wanted it to be like a one-stop shop where you will get your hair done, your nails, your lashes. She just graduated in fashion and design. And so she wanted to sell her clothes as well in the same shop,” Winfield said.

Thus far no one has been arrested in connection with Evans’ killing.

Winfield and the rest of the family are urging anybody with information to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
2021 election coverage from WLOX
South Mississippi voters cast ballots for municipal elections
2021 election coverage from WLOX
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new...
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Last week, there were only a few least tern nests on the beach in Pass Christian. Now, there...
Least tern nests face storm danger again in 2021
Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle