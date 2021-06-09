WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is accused of helping her two sons get out of state after she allegedly took part in the murders of three people at an apartment complex on Memorial Day, according to arrest records.

Latoya Coleman, 36, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 9 on charges of on two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Her bond is set at $160,000. The conditions of her release are the wearing of an ankle monitor, random drug screens, and no travel out of state without approval from the court.

RELATED: Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day

Detectives say two young men walked into the gated pool area at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive just before 8 p.m. on May 31 and opened fire.

Two victims, Dwayne Dunn, age 16, and Reginald Thomas, age 20, died at the scene.

Ja’Tyri Brown, a one-year-old, was also shot and later died at a hospital.

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on Monday, May 31, 2021.(Family)

According to arrest records, Coleman is the mother of the two alleged shooters and is accused of helping her two sons escape to Humble, Texas in the days after the incident. Police said in the arrest report they obtained a handwritten receipt from a hotel in Texas for Coleman. The hotel also provided the U.S. Marshal’s Office with surveillance footage of Coleman and her two sons at the hotel, according to arrest records.

Investigators said Tuesdays one of the suspected shooters is a juvenile and the other is an adult, but investigators redacted their identities from the arrest report.

Another suspect, Christopher Stovall, 23, was booked on three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Christopher Stovall
Christopher Stovall(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The other people accused in the case either had prior knowledge of the planned shooters or assisted the killers after the shooting, police said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
2021 election coverage from WLOX
South Mississippi voters cast ballots for municipal elections
2021 election coverage from WLOX
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new...
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Last week, there were only a few least tern nests on the beach in Pass Christian. Now, there...
Least tern nests face storm danger again in 2021
Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle