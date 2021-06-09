WLOX Careers
Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch speaks about insulin manufacturer lawsuit, human trafficking arrests

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch spoke with WLOX about a lawsuit she filed against drug manufacturers and about recent human trafficking arrests made in Jackson, Miss.

Fitch first spoke about the lawsuit. She claims the drug companies are driving up and even manipulating the price of insulin.

“We have so many Mississippians that suffer from diabetes,” said Fitch. “People need this insulin to live. This is not an option. You don’t live without your insulin, and the cost pricing is outrageous.”

Fitch said Mississippi has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the nation. Many serious health problems can result from having diabetes. Insulin, therefore, is vital for treating the disease.

“We are not going to go and allow those outrageous cost prices to go on for these patients that need insulin to live,” said Fitch.

While Fitch said the production of insulin is has gone down, she claims the drug costs have increased by 1,000 percent. She claims the drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefits managers are working together to manipulate and inflate insulin prices.

The Attorney General also spoke on human trafficking regarding her office’s successfully executed undercover human trafficking operations.

“Human trafficking is happening right here in our state, and it is up to us to go after these predators to rescue these victims,” said Fitch. “They did not choose this life, and we have to help them get back to society without any shame or blame.”

Fitch said there is a compassionate driven partnership among serval law enforcement groups to gain the victim’s trust and get them to safety.

According to Fitch, human trafficking has been happening across the state. She encourages people to send tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

