Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson is working to extend the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the vaccine can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures.

This comes amid reports from some states that hundreds of thousands of doses may soon expire.

To Ohioans who have not yet been vaccinated, the time to act is now. https://t.co/aENFz8odZP pic.twitter.com/S01vNx1RhY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 8, 2021

Johnson and Johnson delivered more than 21 million doses in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 11 million have been administered.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said 200,000 doses are set to expire at the end of the month.

The White House has said a “very, very small fraction” of the COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to states will be unused.

