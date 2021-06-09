Mike Leach, Ben Howland make ‘Road Dawgs Tour’ visit to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and men’s basketball coach Ben Howland stopped by the Golden Nugget to meet with fans and alumni on Tuesday night for the Road Dawgs Tour.

After going through a far more familiar spring and start of summer compared to 2020, both coaches said they’re pleased with the progress of their respective squads.

“We desperately needed spring. We had a very good and enthusiastic spring,” Leach told WLOX. “The other thing I thought was impressive was how much these guys improved in just a few months between the season and spring football.”

“We’ve already had five practices under our belt. I’m really excited about our new group,” Howland told WLOX. “We’ve hit the transfer portal hard, which is the new wave in recruiting in college athletics. We have four new transfers that came in that I think will really help us.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.