WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Marine recruit dies in final test of Parris Island training

The Marines said it's investigating the death of a recruit at Parris Island, S.C.
The Marines said it's investigating the death of a recruit at Parris Island, S.C.(AP Graphics)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit during a strenuous exercise that caps a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island.

Installation officials say Pfc. Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.

Beals graduated in 2020 from Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey.

Several days before Beals began The Crucible, his mother posted on Facebook about the grueling, 54-hour exercise.

A GoFundMe set up to help Beals’ family with funeral expenses noted that he had been set to graduate from training on June 18.

On Friday, June 4th, Private First Class Dalton Beals passed away during the conduct of The Crucible with the new...

Posted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on Monday, June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responding to shooting in D’Iberville
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
2021 election coverage from WLOX
South Mississippi voters cast ballots for municipal elections
2021 election coverage from WLOX
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new...
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
Emely, left, is reunited with her mother, Glenda Valdez and sister, Zuri, at Austin-Bergstrom...
Mom tracks down daughter from photo of her crossing border
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
FDA looking into J&J vaccine expiration
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Cicadas were flying; for hours, Biden’s press plane was not