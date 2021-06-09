WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of the Keystone XL oil pipeline where it crosses into the U.S. from Canada in Phillips County, Montana.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit from” the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit...
Two arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; Police still looking for second vehicle
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
2021 election coverage from WLOX
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
2021 election coverage from WLOX
South Mississippi voters cast ballots for municipal elections

Latest News

The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new...
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at...
Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny’s groups
A Wisconsin same-sex couple illuminated their house with rainbow lights after being forced to...
Wisconsin couple illuminates house in rainbow colors after being forced to take down Pride flag
Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe...
Ingalls announces plan to hire 3,000 full-time shipbuilders
This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender