June 2021 Solar Eclipse not visible in South MS

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the U.S. early Thursday morning on June 10, 2021. Unfortunately, South Mississippi will not be able to get a view.

You may recall we were able to get a nice view of the 2017 solar eclipse. South Mississippi’s next chance at a nice solar eclipse view will be in 2024 when the path of totality will cross over Texas.

Click here to learn earn much more about the June 10 2021 solar eclipse in this update from NASA.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.