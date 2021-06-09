WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Judge reinstates Va. teacher suspended for transgender remark

A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out...
A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman ruled that Leesburg Elemenary teacher Tanner Cross was exercising his right to free speech when he told the board he could not abide by the proposal based on his religious beliefs.

Cross sued the county school board last week.

He was suspended after he said at a school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Lashun Jackson is wanted in connection to a shooting in D'Iberville that sent two...
One suspect arrested; another still sought in D’Iberville shooting
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
2021 election coverage from WLOX
South Mississippi voters cast ballots for municipal elections
2021 election coverage from WLOX
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new...
New mayors elected across the Coast in Tuesday’s general elections
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
In UK for first foreign trip, Biden to announce vaccine plan
In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her...
Mom committed, husband pleads not guilty to kids’ murders