Ingalls announces plan to hire 3,000 full-time shipbuilders

Register online now for a June 10 Ingalls hiring event in Pascagoula.
Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe...
Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders. The company is also seeking applicants with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding just announced a plan for the future that includes hiring approximately 3,000 full-time shipbuilders. And if you don’t have the right experience or skills, don’t worry. No-cost, pre-hire training is available.

The company’s talent acquisition team has been on the road recruiting across the region. On June 10, they’ll be back in Pascagoula to host a hiring event at Ingalls’ new human resources building located at 1000 Jerry St. Pé Highway. Click here to register for that hiring event.

“We are steadily adding new team members to our growing workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Shipbuilding is a challenging, extremely rewarding and potentially life-changing career, and we are excited to offer so many full-time, stable, full-benefits opportunities to our community.”

Among the positions Ingalls is hiring for are ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders. The company is also seeking applicants with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience.

Huntington Ingalls Industries offers competitive pay and health insurance, 12 paid holidays annually, a health care clinic for shipbuilders and their families and more. The shipyard recently completed facilities enhancements, including more than a million square feet of covered work area, improved access to work sites and tool rooms, cool down and hydration stations and a second dining area in the shipyard that features a Chick-fil-A.

For more information about careers at Ingalls Shipbuilding, visit buildyourcareer.com.

“As Mississippi’s largest industrial employer, we remain committed to the long-term viability of our workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls vice president of human resources and administration. “We continue to evaluate and enhance the employee experience so that we are able to attract the talent we need to build ships that protect and defend our nation.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

