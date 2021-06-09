WLOX Careers
Hit or miss storms today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We’ve had some showers and storms pop up today. There will be a chance for more hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Some will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. It’s going to be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will stay very humid with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel much warmer. Only isolated showers are possible. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll see more sunshine, but there is a small chance for a few showers. There will be a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. It will be very warm and humid with highs near 90.

In the tropics, there is a very low chance for tropical development in the Southern Caribbean by the end of the week. At this time, there are no immediate threats to the Gulf.

