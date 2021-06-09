WLOX Careers
Crop of new mayors elected in Tuesday’s general elections

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The tides are changing for city leadership across the Gulf Coast. Many cities elected new mayors to office in Tuesday’s general election.

Democratic Billy Knight won the election in Moss Point in a landslide victory after his runoff in the primaries in April.

Casey Vaughan, who has long served Nature’s Playground as a city councilman, beat out incumbent Phil Torjusen to be elected mayor of Gautier.

While Darrell Berry isn’t completely new to the city of Wiggins, currently serving as interim mayor after the death of Joel Miles late last year, this is his first time being elected to the office.

With Chipper McDermott choosing not to seek reelection after 15 years in office, Jim Rafferty was elected as mayor of Pass Christian with a sweeping 75% of the vote.

Republican Jim Luke was elected mayor of Picayune Tuesday evening after incumbent Ed Pinera said he would not seek reelection late last year.

While so many new faces will be sworn in this summer, one familiar face will continue as mayor after Billy Hewes won his reelection for mayor of Gulfport.

