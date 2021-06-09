Consolidation referendum voted down in Diamondhead

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - While Gerard Maher did win his election for Councilman at Large for the city of Diamondhead, one of the most debated issues that faced Diamondhead voters were the referendums for the consolidation of fire services as well as water and sewer.

Almost 1,700 Diamondhead voters said they did not want the Water & Sewer District consolidated into city government, with even more voters saying they did not want the same fate for the Diamondhead Fire Department.

Some city leaders believe consolidating will cut costs, but the fire district argued consolidation could lead to a loss of benefits for firefighters.

Water and sewage leaders believed the city is doing this out of political motivation and feel consolidation will lessen the quality of service.

It seems, according to the turnout, the voters of Diamondhead agreed with these sentiments.

