WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Consolidation referendum voted down in Diamondhead

The person conducting the city audit said Diamondhead is being run remarkably well for how...
The person conducting the city audit said Diamondhead is being run remarkably well for how young it is. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - While Gerard Maher did win his election for Councilman at Large for the city of Diamondhead, one of the most debated issues that faced Diamondhead voters were the referendums for the consolidation of fire services as well as water and sewer.

Almost 1,700 Diamondhead voters said they did not want the Water & Sewer District consolidated into city government, with even more voters saying they did not want the same fate for the Diamondhead Fire Department.

Some city leaders believe consolidating will cut costs, but the fire district argued consolidation could lead to a loss of benefits for firefighters.

Water and sewage leaders believed the city is doing this out of political motivation and feel consolidation will lessen the quality of service.

It seems, according to the turnout, the voters of Diamondhead agreed with these sentiments.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Victim identified in Biloxi wreck on Hwy. 90
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed near convenience store in Moss Point
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects
Monday Morning Tropics Update 6/7/21
Monitoring tropics for potential development later this week

Latest News

Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce welcomed Mississippi welcome center representatives to tour...
State welcome center representatives tour Ocean Springs to help generate summer tourism
2021 election coverage from WLOX
Crop of new mayors elected in Tuesday’s general elections
After Monday’s tragic pedestrian death on U.S. 90 in Biloxi, the focus is now on people getting...
Pedestrian safety highlighted after fatal Biloxi wreck on Highway 90
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch spoke with WLOX about a lawsuit she filed against drug...
Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch speaks about insulin manufacturer lawsuit, human trafficking arrests