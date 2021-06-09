WLOX Careers
Authorities searching for suspect in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at a Biloxi apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, the shooting happened off of Pass Road near Westwick Apartments. Police say one person was shot, but was taken to a hospital suffering from non-life threatening injures.

The suspect was last seen walking in the area of Rodenburg Avenue north of Pass Road. As of now, authorities have Division Street blocked off near fountain Lane to arrest the suspect.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

