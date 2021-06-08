WLOX Careers
Very warm and humid today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The humidity is brutal today! We’re in for a warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon. While not everyone will rain, some of us could get caught under some heavy downpours.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible.

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We can’t rule out some isolated showers, but rain chances overall will stay slim.

In the tropics, there is still a low chance for tropical development in the Southern Caribbean by the end of the week. An area of low pressure may form, and become a tropical system. It’s still too early to know any specifics with this possible system.

