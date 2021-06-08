WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Solar eclipse is coming Thursday morning

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a partial solar eclipse.

On Thursday, the moon will slip briefly between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it from view.

This month’s solar eclipse will be a treat for those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada and northern Europe, according to NASA.

The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest...
The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe. A small strip across eastern Canada will experience it as an annular eclipse.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

For U.S. viewers, this will happen at sunrise.

As the sun is coming up Thursday morning, the moon will already appear to be taking a bite out of it.

To watch it, you’ll want to find a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Those farther to the north and east will see a more complete eclipse.

In northern Europe, the solar event will take place around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Victim identified in Biloxi wreck on Hwy. 90
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed near convenience store in Moss Point
Monday Morning Tropics Update 6/7/21
Monitoring tropics for potential development later this week
South Mississippi residents are preparing to head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal...
Polls now open across South Mississippi for municipal elections

Latest News

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident
France is sending a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the...
France to send mini Statue of Liberty to US
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding...
Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ in wake of racial insensitivity
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage