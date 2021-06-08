WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Schedule revealed for Super Regionals, where Ole Miss and MSU seek spot in College World Series

(Source: WBRC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Super Regional schedules for Starkville and Tuscon are set in place for Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s attempts to advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

Mississippi State is hosting Notre Dame over the weekend. The action kicks off Saturday afternoon and will extend to Monday, if necessary.

  • Saturday at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday at 5 p.m.
  • Monday at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

The Bulldogs are hosting the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish after sweeping the Starkville Regional.

It’s the fifth straight trip to the Super Regional round for Mississippi State, while Notre Dame advanced for the first time since 2002.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is heading to the desert to play Arizona. That series kicks off Friday night.

  • Friday at 6 p.m.
  • Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

The Rebels advanced to the Super Regionals by outpowering Southern Miss in a winner-take-all battle Monday.

Arizona swept their way to the supers in the Tuscon regional.

Each winning team will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 19.

Neither Mississippi State nor Ole Miss has a College World Series Championship to their name.

MSU advanced in 2019 and 2018 but fell short, and advanced all the way to the championship game in 2013 before losing to UCLA.

Ole Miss last appeared in Omaha in 2014, where they lost to Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Victim identified in Biloxi wreck on Hwy. 90
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late...
Woman shot, killed near convenience store in Moss Point
Monday Morning Tropics Update 6/7/21
Monitoring tropics for potential development later this week
South Mississippi residents are preparing to head to the polls Tuesday for the municipal...
Polls now open across South Mississippi for municipal elections

Latest News

Ethan Small named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week
Ethan Small named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week
Dudy Noble Field
Mississippi State captures Starkville Regional title
Ole Miss captured the Oxford Regional title on Monday.
Ole Miss defeats Southern Miss 12-9, advances to Super Regional
(Photo source: Southern Miss Baseball Twitter)
Southern Miss ‘excited’ ahead of Oxford regional