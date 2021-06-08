PRCC releases 2021 football schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Wildcat fans can finally save the date for the 2021 Pearl River football season. The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference released the league’s master schedule Monday. After utilizing a shortened schedule in 2020, the MACCC is returning to its traditional nine-game regular season slate. The North and South division champions along with the second-place teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Pearl River’s schedule features five home games with four contests on the road. All home games at Dobie Holden Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m.

2021 SCHEDULE The Wildcats open the season at home on Sept. 2 against Mississippi Delta. Following a road game at Coahoma on Sept. 9, Pearl River opens MACCC South Division play at rival Gulf Coast on Sept. 16.

PRCC returns home to face Copiah-Lincoln on Sept. 23. After a road contest at East Central on Sept. 30, the Wildcats have a two-game homestand. PRCC will play Holmes on Oct. 7 for Homecoming and then welcome Jones College to Poplarville on Oct. 14 for the annual “Cat Fight.”

PRCC’s final road competition is slated for Oct. 21 at Southwest. The Wildcats will conclude the 2021 regular season on Oct. 28 against Hinds.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS The Wildcats are entering Year 2 under the guidance of Seth Smith. Pearl River saw marked improvement virtually across the board in 2020 despite playing a truncated six-game schedule against MACCC South foes. PRCC averaged 23.5 points per game, up more than 10 points per contest, and limited opponents to 31.2 ppg, an improvement of almost 3 points. Additionally, PRCC averaged 380.5 yards of offense, rushing for 203.8 and passing for 176.7. Defensively, the Wildcats held opponents to 408.5 ypg and the team’s pass defense held opponents to 190 ypg — an improvement of 80.2 ypg.

The Wildcat staff is largely intact with one exception — Smith hired former Ole Miss quarterback and Coahoma coach Bo Wallace during the winter. Wallace is the quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, alongside offensive line coach David Chatham. Under Wallace’s tutelage, CCC posted a 3-2 record. The Tiger offense was much improved in 2020, rushing for 201.6 yards per game and passing for almost 195 ypg.

On the field, PRCC announced two D1 transfers during the spring in Tony Brown and Zach Jones. Both are former East Central High School products who transferred from South Alabama.

STREAMING The Wildcats will once again livestream all games for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app. stores.

Additionally, games will also be available over the air by tuning into 1320 AM and 106.9 FM. The radio broadcast is also available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

TICKETS Ticketing information will be announced at a later date on PRCCAthletics.com.

HOW YOU CAN HELP The Wildcat football program launched the Golden Gridiron Club during the spring. The Club offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for any organization or fan that wants to support the PRCC football program. For more information, visit PRCCAthletics.com/GoldenGridironClub or email DLSmith@prcc.edu.