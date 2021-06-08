Pedestrian safety highlighted after fatal Biloxi wreck on Highway 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After Monday’s tragic pedestrian death on U.S. 90 in Biloxi, the focus is now on people getting across those four lanes of traffic safely.

“Once is too often actually for this type of accident to occur,” said Biloxi Police Capt. Brain Dykes. “It’s tragic. Unfortunately, people become impatient. They want to get across the highway.”

It’s especially noticeable in spots where there’s no crosswalk.

“The analogy we like to use is, imagine standing on the side of the road with a small child in a wagon behind you, and you’re thinking I might could make this. The answer is no you should wait,” Dykes said.

Porter Avenue and Highway 90 in Biloxi is a very busy area for pedestrians. You’ve got the Visitor’s Center, the lighthouse and the beach, and there is a crosswalk, which Dykes said is the recommended route to get across the highway.

“It doesn’t change the light. If you push the button, it doesn’t change the light to allow you to cross faster. What it does is change the timing of the light, which gives you more time to get across the roadway,” he said.

Dykes also said there isn’t as much time as you think.

“For an entirely alert driver, traveling at 40 miles an hour, it almost takes half a football field to bring their car to a stop once they see a hazard in the roadway,” Dykes said.

With more people going to and from the beach, those potential hazards increase.

“Slow down, adhere to the speed limit, and be mindful that there are families crossing the highway,” said Jason Ducre, Gulfport Police spokesperson.

