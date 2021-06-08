Ole Miss defeats Southern Miss 12-9, advances to Super Regional

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Powered by another heroic performance from Tim Elko (3-3, 5 RBI), Ole Miss edged Southern Miss 12-9 in an elimination game on Monday, advancing to the Super Regionals.

Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional in the win.

The Rebels will face Arizona in Tuscon. Start times are yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.