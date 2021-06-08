WLOX Careers
Ole Miss defeats Southern Miss 12-9, advances to Super Regional

Ole Miss captured the Oxford Regional title on Monday.
Ole Miss captured the Oxford Regional title on Monday.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Powered by another heroic performance from Tim Elko (3-3, 5 RBI), Ole Miss edged Southern Miss 12-9 in an elimination game on Monday, advancing to the Super Regionals.

Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional in the win.

The Rebels will face Arizona in Tuscon. Start times are yet to be announced.

