Officers responding to shooting in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a shooting in D’Iberville Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Police Chief Wayne Payne confirmed two people were shot in the 600 block of Dina Drive.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story when more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.