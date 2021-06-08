Mississippi State captures Starkville Regional title
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The tying run was 90 feet away for Campbell, but Mississippi State slammed the door in the ninth inning, wrapping up the Starkville Regional with a 6-5 win over the Camels.
Kamren James and Logan Tanner each went yard in Monday’s victory, securing the Bulldogs a spot in the Super Regional for the fifth straight season.
MSU will host Notre Dame beginning on either June 11 or June 12.
