Mississippi State captures Starkville Regional title

Dudy Noble Field
Dudy Noble Field(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The tying run was 90 feet away for Campbell, but Mississippi State slammed the door in the ninth inning, wrapping up the Starkville Regional with a 6-5 win over the Camels.

Kamren James and Logan Tanner each went yard in Monday’s victory, securing the Bulldogs a spot in the Super Regional for the fifth straight season.

MSU will host Notre Dame beginning on either June 11 or June 12.

