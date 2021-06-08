WLOX Careers
MGCCC announces 2021 football schedule

MGCCC takes the field before a game against Jones.
MGCCC takes the field before a game against Jones.(WLOX Sports)
By Don Hammack
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast will kick off its 2021 football season on Sept. 2 with a road trip to Goodman.

The Bulldogs, who play four of their first five games on the road, open at Holmes. Their first home game will be Sept. 16 when archrival Pearl River visits A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

It comes after a 2020 season that saw Gulf Coast play just five regular-season games followed by a single playoff contest.

“The hard work and effort that you put in year-round needs to be rewarded with a full schedule,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “That’s what this is, and it’s a rugged schedule. That’s not unusual in the MACCC South. It’s tough every year.”

Gulf Coast is the two-time defending MACCC South champions, and the Bulldogs have won 15 straight against division foes dating back to 2018.

After opening with a pair of road trips to play physical North opponents, Wright’s squad cranks up a rugged South slate.

“You look down and two of our biggest rivals are on the road early, so we’ll have to be ready,” he said. “There’s no warmup, there’s no scrimmage, it’s being locked and loaded for that South schedule starting in week three against Pearl River and going on the road in weeks four and five.”

Gulf Coast plays three of its last four games at Perk, including Homecoming against Southwest Mississippi on Oct. 30 in the regular-season finale.

Season ticket and chairback seats will go on sale later this month.

The full schedule is available below and online: https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/fball/2021-22/schedule

