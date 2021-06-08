WLOX Careers
DPS names new director of auto theft, salvage department

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has named a longtime law enforcement officer to head the auto theft and salvage department.

Capt. James L. Wilson was announced Tuesday as the department’s new director.

Wilson served his community as a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years. He began his career with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and later served with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Before his appointment, Wilson served as the director of the criminal information center, director of safety responsibility, director of driver records, and director of the internal affairs division.

Wilson received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Alcorn State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI Command College for Leadership and Organizational Success and the FBI National Academy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Director Lt. Col. Lee Morrison congratulated Wilson on the promotion.

“It is an honor to announce the appointment of Captain James Wilson to director of auto theft and salvage,” said Morrison. “Captain Wilson’s extensive career in law enforcement and leadership experience make him the ideal candidate for the position.”

Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Col. Randy Ginn also voiced his favor for Wilson.

“Captain Wilson is a trusted and proven leader with a distinguished record in law enforcement,” said Ginn. “Captain Wilson’s vast experience across the Mississippi Department of Public Safety has equipped him with the skillset needed to excel in his new position.”

