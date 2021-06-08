WLOX Careers
Bobby Bradley called back up to majors

Bobby Bradley, Cleveland Indian first baseman, takes a picture with a fan at his annual baseball camp in Gulfport, MS.(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central alum Bobby Bradley is back in the big leagues and made a huge impact in his first weekend.

After being added to the major league roster for Cleveland on Saturday, the former Red Rebel recorded a double in his lone at-bat against the Orioles later that day. But he outdid himself on Sunday, when he started at first base and went 3-for-4, including a two-run home run in the 9th - his second career long-ball.

