Bobby Bradley called back up to majors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central alum Bobby Bradley is back in the big leagues and made a huge impact in his first weekend.

After being added to the major league roster for Cleveland on Saturday, the former Red Rebel recorded a double in his lone at-bat against the Orioles later that day. But he outdid himself on Sunday, when he started at first base and went 3-for-4, including a two-run home run in the 9th - his second career long-ball.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.