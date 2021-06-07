Your Shot job fair opens doors for employees, vendors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of businesses on the Coast are working to fill open positions, and Monday they had a chance to accelerate the process through Coastal Mississippi’s Your Shot Tourism and Hospitality Job Fair.

For Jamie Howell, the motto is “have job, will adjust her schedule.” Howell is a psychology professional who’s motivated to learn more about what makes us tick.

“We moved to the Coast about a year ago just before COVID hit, so it’s a new experience for me to learn about the Coast and what’s here,” Howell said. “Right now, I have a job but I’m looking for better opportunities, better advancement. Something more in line with my education.”

While Howell worked the room, Jackson State senior Walnekia Holmes wrote up a proactive plan to be part of the Coast workforce when she graduates later this year.

“I’m really just looking,” Holmes said. “I don’t really know what I want to do right now. I’m trying to find myself outside of basketball. I’m still in school right now, and I’m open to learning anything new.”

New skills, new careers, and a job force in desperate need of replenishment are the factors Coastal Mississippi said highlight the end in mind for this job fair.

“We’ve got employees today that are offering sign-on bonuses, additional benefits, things they’ve never done before. It’s really important to them to be fully staffed,” said Karen Connor, marketing director for Coastal Mississippi.

Outside the Courtyard Marriott-Gulfport room, Singing River Health Systems did the one-shot, which was the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“Leave here with a job, and be vaccinated,” Connor added.

