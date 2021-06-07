WLOX Careers
Woman shot, killed behind convenience store in Moss Point

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say a woman was shot and killed behind a convenience store in Moss Point late Saturday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the shooting happened just before midnight at the Little Super Convenience Store on Highway 63.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

