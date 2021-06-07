WLOX Careers
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.(Biloxi Lighthouse Cam)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Part of Highway 90 in Biloxi is back open after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

The westbound lanes Highway 90 near the intersection of Gill Avenue, which is just west of the I-110 interchange, reopened at 9 a.m. after being closed for more than hour.

The accident happened at 7:43 a.m. when a woman and her adult son attempted to cross the highway, said Biloxi Police Capt. Bryan Dykes. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, said the police captain shortly after 8 a.m. At 9:40 a.m., police said the woman had died from her injuries.

Authorities say the vehicle that hit the woman stopped as required by law. This incident is being investigated as an accident at this time, said police.

For a live look at MDOT’s Traffic Map, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

